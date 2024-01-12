Conor Coventry made five appearances in West Ham’s successful Europa Conference League campaign last season

Charlton Athletic have signed Conor Coventry from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club.

Coventry, who made his Premier League debut last season, previously played under Charlton manager Michael Appleton while on loan at Lincoln City.

“I’m delighted to be able to be reunited with him on a permanent deal,” Appleton told the club website external-link .

“He’s very, very comfortable on the ball and knows his position really well. He’s a good passer of the ball, with good technique, and he’s got a steeliness to him as well which I like – a bit of nastiness to him.

“He’s one who lives his life right and is a proper professional.”

Coventry, who received his first call up by Republic of Ireland in March 2021 but has yet to make his debut, is Charlton’s third signing in January following the transfers of Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini.

The Football Association of Ireland’s under-21s player of the year for 2021 made his senior debut for West Ham in September 2018, coming on as a substitute in the West Ham’s 8-0 win against Macclesfield Town in the EFL Cup.

His Premier League debut came on the opening day of last season against Manchester City and he made five appearances in West Ham’s successful Europa Conference League campaign.

Coventry has also had loan spells with Peterborough United, MK Dons and Rotherham.

