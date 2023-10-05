MICHAEL CHANDLER has a feeling his long-awaited clash with Conor McGregor will headline UFC 300.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion was announced as The Notorious’ opponent for his blockbuster UFC return back in February.

But the Irishman‘s continued absence from the USADA drug testing pool – which he must be in for a minimum of six months –

has pushed their clash all the way to 2024.

And the way things are shaping up, Chandler expects to finally get his hands on the UFC’s poster boy on the promotion’s historic card next spring.

“My heart of hearts says the biggest fight we’ve seen in a very long time has to go down on the biggest card that the UFC is going to put together since UFC 200, since UFC 100,” Chandler said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“My heart of hearts, my gut says we might be waiting until UFC 300.

“Good thing I’ve got a lot of things to keep my busy, and I get an opportunity to train for Conor for a very long time.”

Chandler, 37, is still in the dark over McGregor’s status but he’s ready to fight Mystic Mac at the drop of a hat.

“I’m ready to fight in January, February, March, April, May, whatever,” the fan favourite said. “We’ll see.

“Obviously, it makes a lot of sense that there’s a very historic card coming up with the UFC.

“I haven’t been told that’s when it’s going to be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s when it is.”

The delay in finalising the biggest fight of his career has yet to annoy Chandler, who is using each passing day to devise a game plan to hand McGregor his third consecutive loss.

He continued: “And if it is, I’ve got more and more time to prepare.

“I’ve never had this much time to prepare for one certain guy, one certain opponent.

“Me and my team, we’re going to put together a game plan and knock this dude out in the first round or two.”

Former two-division champion McGregor, 35, could be eligible to make his eagerly-anticipated octagon return in April.

The Dubliner recently hinted he’s re-entered the USADA testing pool, although the anti-doping agency has yet to confirm his status in the pool.

McGregor wrote on Instagram early on Thursday morning: “Find my targets.

“Hit them. F*** the consequences. You’re going down.

“This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay.

“Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky.

“Ball rolling see you soon you little light work bitch.”