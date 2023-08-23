Consequence has released a rework of a Kanye West-produced single to promote his new album, which is due next month.

On Tuesday (August 22), the Queens MC dropped the music video for the single, “BLOOD STAIN 2.” The beat for the Amerie collaboration was put together by Ye and 88 Keys, and the original version without Amerie was released in June 2022.

Nice Doing Business With You is currently scheduled for a September release, though an exact date has yet to be decided on. In addition to the two artists featured on the album’s preview, the tracklist will also feature YNW Melly, Chris Rock, Rick Ross and Sheek of The LOX, among others.

Check out its latest cut below:

Forever involved in the Hip Hop space, Consequence recently expressed that he wasn’t happy about A Tribe Called Quest being snubbed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 2023 inductees were announced in early May, with the legendary rap group not making the cut for a second year running. Cons, a longtime Tribe affiliate, shared his unfiltered feelings about the omission during an interview with TMZ.

“What we not gon’ do is keep subjugating that name, A Tribe Called Quest, to a white popularity contest, and having them in there as the token n-ggas pick,” he said. “We gon’ stop that.”

The NYC native showed love to Missy Elliott, who was given the nod alongside the likes of DJ Kool Herc, Rage Against the Machine and Chaka Khan, before continuing his tirade.

“Now, we love Missy, shout out to Missy. We love everybody who got nominated for music,” he said. “But on a political side, what I ain’t really feeling is that now, we gotta explain 0-for-2. The merit of the music, you can’t put a record on that. You can’t put an 0-for-2 on A Tribe Called Quest and what they did for Black music.

“You can’t do that. I can’t allow you to do that. And as a businessman, I can’t even allow y’all to take A Tribe Called Quest as a name and the amount of publishing that I’ve got, and fluctuate the value of that. I can’t allow y’all to do that without speaking on that.”