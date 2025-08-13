



OTTAWA — An Alberta Conservative MP is blaming the Liberal government for

a pair of contentious provincial bans

on outdoor activities, saying federal officials didn’t do enough to stave off tinder dry conditions in Atlantic Canada.

Michelle Rempel Garner told reporters in Ottawa that years of Liberal inaction on wildfire preparedness forced Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to take the unprecedented action of

closing off wooded areas

to the public.

“Four full wildfire seasons ago, the Liberals promised more water bombers, more firefighters. Where are they?” said Rempel Garner, referring to a

2021 Liberal campaign promise

to dedicate $500 million to community firefighting.

“(W)henever there’s a major crisis, what the Liberal government has done by their inaction has conditioned Canadians to expect that the only response they can see … is to restrict their movement,” she continued.

Rempel Garner wouldn’t say whether she objected to the provincial bans themselves.

She made the comments at an unrelated announcement on proposed criminal code reforms for non-resident offenders.

The sweeping provincial forest bans have divided conservatives along both regional and ideological lines, with some drawing drawing comparisons to COVID restrictions.

Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis, for example,

speculated on social media

that the bans could spiral into broader lockdowns.

“While the government says this is to prevent forest fires, the approach has left many feeling discouraged, disconnected, and wondering if there’s a bigger purpose at play,” tweeted Lewis.

Other Conservatives, such as ex-national campaign manager Fred DeLorey have defended the measures.

DeLorey, who is from Nova Scotia, wrote in

a recent Substack post

that the province’s forest ban was the product of “hard-earned wisdom.”

“Here’s the problem: Nova Scotia is built differently than the rest of the country … When conditions are this dry, even low-risk activity becomes high-stakes,” wrote DeLorey.

DeLorey is a close ally of Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who last week announced a 12-week ban on entering the woods,

carrying a fine of $25,000

.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt followed Houston’s lead over the weekend in closing off the

woods to recreational activities

. No fine had been set as of press time.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hasn’t said whether he supports the provincial restrictions.

The office of Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rempel Garner’s accusation of Liberal inaction on wildfire preparedness.

