A Conservative party candidate is out of the running after engaging with a comment on social media that suggested that some people should be deported to India and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should “take care” of them.

The Conservative party confirmed Wednesday that Don Patel, who was running in Etobicoke North, was “no longer a candidate.” Patel is the fourth candidate to be dropped in this campaign.

“Endorsing such a statement is clearly unacceptable,” a Conservative campaign spokesperson said in a statement. “The Conservative Party will always stand up for the safety and security of Canadians.”

The Conservatives also dropped a nominee who joked that former prime minister Justin Trudeau should be executed, and another whose online posts included claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was provoked by the expansion of NATO.

On Tuesday night, a Conservative campaign spokesperson said another candidate, Lourence Singh, had been dropped but did not provide a reason.

Liberal incumbent Paul Chiang bowed out of the campaign late Monday after suggesting that another candidate could be turned over to Chinese officials in exchange for a bounty.

The Liberals have also dropped Thomas Keeper in Calgary-Confederation as the party says he failed to disclose a stayed domestic assault charge from 2005.