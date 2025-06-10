A conservative radio host and former politician has slammed a Republican Senator for not stopping Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he dissolved an entire advisory panel of vaccine specialists.

Radio host and former city council member Erick Erickson took to social media to lambaste Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy after Kennedy “retired” all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) immunization advisory panel on Monday.

“Senator @BillCassidy could have stopped this, but was a coward,” Erickson said on X (formerly Twitter).







“Cassidy, as Chairman of the committee that reviewed Kennedy could have single handedly blocked his nomination and chose not to,” he continued, replying to his own post.

Social media users took to the replies of Erickson’s post to echo his frustrations.

“Don’t worry Erick, since this is something @BillCassidy assured us would not happen based on a promise he secured from RFK, I am sure he is now going to hold RFK to account (as he promised us he would). Is that not correct, @SenBillCassidy?” said one user.

“Disease and infection knows no color, gender, socioeconomic class, nothing. I keep saying the decimation of CDC and HHS is the real ticking bomb in this country. Hope these judges or someone can step in before it’s too late,” added another.

“I feel ya, but don’t let all the other senators off the hook either. They ll knew it was a bad idea,” said a third.

“@BillCassidy will find karma is not just a bitch but also a butcher. Someday, someone he loves will be struck by something and he will know what he should have done to save that person and everyone else he stamped with the RFK Death Sentence,” wrote a fourth.

Cassidy also acknowledged Kennedy’s removal of the 17 panel members on Monday.

“Of course, now the fear is that the ACIP will be filled up with people who know nothing about vaccines except suspicion. I’ve just spoken with Secretary Kennedy, and I’ll continue to talk with him to ensure this is not the case,” he wrote on X.

On Monday, RFK Jr. published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal announcing that he would be relieving all 17 of the independent vaccine experts on ACIP of their duties.

“The committee has been plagued with persistent conflicts of interest and has become little more than a rubber stamp for any vaccine. It has never recommended against a vaccine—even those later withdrawn for safety reasons,” Kennedy wrote.

Cassidy, who supported RFK Jr.’s nomination and subsequent confirmation for Health Secretary, has been an outspoken proponent of vaccines, especially in the wake of the recent measles outbreak in Texas.

“This is a serious measles outbreak in Texas. The measles vaccine has been proven safe & effective since 1963,” he said on X in February.







Originally published on Latin Times