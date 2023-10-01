Related video: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham makes plea to PM on HS2
Michael Gove has said he apologised “a long time ago” to Boris Johnson after the pair fell out when they ran for the leadership of the Tory party, as the first day of the party’s conference came to a close.
Asked whether he had said sorry for “knifing” the former prime minister, Gove told GB News: “I think a long time ago, yes.”
Gove said Johnson had “massive gifts” but “made some mistakes”, adding: “I had the opportunity to talk to him at a social event a wee while ago – but he’s now a private citizen, so that’s a private conversation.”
Elsewhere, the chairman of the Conservative party Greg Hands says the party will be the ‘underdogs’ to win the next election in his Tory Conference speech on Sunday.
Mr Hands said: “Rishi Sunak is the right man to steer this country through extremely challenging times.”
His confident speech came hours after Sunak told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg he would prioritise halving inflation over cutting taxes – sparking rows within the party as senior MPs called on the prime minister to reduce the burden ahead of the next national poll.
Matt Mathers1 October 2023 10:05
More hesitation over the ECHR
James Cleverly, speaking at the Onward fringe event, suggested that “activist judges” whether in the UK or in Strasbourg could always frustrate Government policy.
The Foreign Secretary said: “I get the frustration with sometimes activist judges. I would purely make the observation that just as France makes fantastic wine, but increasingly now we make some brilliant wine, so a lot of things that are wonderful overseas, we are able to produce here in the UK.
“And left-wing activist judges, we’ve got quite a few of those in the UK. And so one of the points I make is that as a government you have to deal with the judicial system and, were it not the ECHR, I’m sure we would have domestic judges that were trying to prevent us discharging our duty to British people. We have to deal with that.”
He added: “A lot of the institution, a lot of the agreements, that were put in place in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War are in many instances now 70-plus years old, and we need to make sure that they remain relevant to the modern world.”
He said that the UK could deal with people smugglers and “break the model without necessarily needing to leave the ECHR”.
Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 00:00
Sunak insists UK is not a ‘laughing stock’ as he fails to rule on HS2’s future
Rishi Sunak has insisted the UK is not a “laughing stock” as he failed to announce a decision on whether HS2 will ever reach Manchester as he visited the city for the Tory party conference.
The Prime Minister on Sunday “completely” rejected the allegation from critics, which include leaders across the North as well as predecessors at the top of the Conservatives.
Theresa May is the latest former premier to urge Mr Sunak not to ditch the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high-speed rail project that was designed to link the North and London.
A drastic cost-cutting exercise could also see it end at Old Oak Common in the capital’s western suburbs rather than reach its centre.
But the Prime Minister has refused to make clear what his plans are, instead relying on his get-out of not commenting on “speculation”.
Oak Common instead of Euston London would leave HS2 as a “white elephant”.
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 23:00
Back Rishi or ‘shut up’, Liz Truss told
One said their ex-party leader should back the prime minister or “shut up”, adding she had “zero credibility”.
Ms Truss will speak at a “growth rally” at the conference, aimed at pushing Mr Sunak on tax cuts. Dubbed the Great British Growth Rally, organisers are already planning for a large turnout.
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 22:00
Gove and Badenoch back option of quitting European Convention on Human Rights
Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Kemi Badenoch have backed keeping open the option of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights as they struggle to curb unauthorised Channel crossings.
But there were signs of Cabinet divisions on Sunday as security minister Tom Tugendhat questioned that such a move could create problems for the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).
Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, also called for pre-election tax cuts amid speculation that leading figures were jostling for the support of the Tory right in case of a future leadership contest.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has made threats about the ECHR as her Rwanda asylum policy remains stalled in the courts following legal challenges.
Ms Badenoch, the Business Secretary, told the Sunday Times that leaving the ECHR is “definitely something that needs to be on the table”.
Mr Gove, who supported Ms Badenoch in the Tory leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson, said they should “keep every option open” when asked at the Conservative conference in Manchester.
He declined to go further and say whether he actually supported leaving the convention when pressed at the event for the Onward think tank.
On the same panel, Mr Tugendhat said he is “always happy to listen to ideas” but added “I like to have the solutions that go along with them” particularly raising concerns about the Northern Ireland peace treaty, which incorporates the ECHR.
“What is the alternative for the GFA, for the devolved assemblies and administrations, what does it mean for the various different agreements we’ve struck already that are underpinned by it?” the security minister asked.
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 21:30
A run down of the Tory party conference so far
Kate Devlin and Adam Forrest give a rundown of party ruptures so far as Sunak still won’t come clean about plan to scrap the Northern leg of HS2
- Business secretary Kemi Badenoch called for withdrawal of the European Convention on Human Rights to be “on the table”
- Liz Truss prepared to call for Sunak to act on tax cuts at a right-wing rally
- Sunak insisted Britain wasn’t a ‘laughing stock’ over HS2 – despite Ms Badenoch’s admission investors are concerned
- Ex-Tory MP Nadine Dorries vowed to attend the conference and boasted about Boris’ popularity.
- Michael Gove clashed with cabinet colleague Tom Tugendhat over quitting the ECHR
Joe Middleton1 October 2023 21:00
Sunak faces open revolt over refusal to back tax cuts
Rishi Sunak will attempt to get back on the front foot with a benefits crackdown after a torrid first day of his annual party conference in which he came under pressure from senior Conservatives over tax cuts and HS2.
After an unhelpful intervention from senior cabinet minister Michael Gove – who said he wanted taxes to come down before the election – the PM was forced to resist calls to pledge pre-poll giveaways.
He also faced fresh calls to commit to the northern leg of HS2 from his own former levelling up minister, who quit the department just last month, and the former Tory party chairman.
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 20:45
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 20:30
ICYMI – Braverman V Patel
Dame Priti Patel has described Suella Braverman’s controversial immigration speech as an attempt to draw “dividing lines” and “get attention” ahead of the next general election, Archie Mitchell reports.
The former home secretary accused her successor of making “interventions” that are not “a substitute for delivery”.
And Ms Patel warned ministers the public are “sick” or hearing about issues such as illegal immigration and the government’s “failure to deliver”.
“I think it’s right that everyone puts shoulder to the wheel and cracks on and does the work,” she added.
Her comments came after Ms Braverman faced a furious backlash for a speech in the US on immigration in which she claimed that fearing persecution over being gay or a woman is not enough to claim asylum.
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 20:15
Welsh Secretary calls for independent inquiry into health board
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has called for an independent inquiry into Wales’ biggest health board.
The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was put into special measures earlier this year.
Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, Mr Davies said: “It’s absolutely vital that confidence in Welsh health boards is restored, which is why we call today on the Welsh Labour Government to launch an independent inquiry to uncover the many drastic failures (of) the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”
The health board provides NHS services in North Wales.
The whole board was removed earlier this year, with Wales’ health and social services minister Eluned Morgan raising “serious concerns about performance, leadership and culture”.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Minister for Health and Social Services took the decision to place Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board into special measures in February this year, following serious concerns about governance, finance, performance and quality.
“Following this decision a number of reviews have been undertaken and a new leadership team including an interim chair, chief executive and independent members has been established.
“It is important to support this team to make the necessary changes to the organisation and improve the delivery of care to the people of north Wales. An inquiry would divert resources and attention away from this.”
Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 20:00