Michael Gove has said he apologised “a long time ago” to Boris Johnson after the pair fell out when they ran for the leadership of the Tory party, as the first day of the party’s conference came to a close.

Asked whether he had said sorry for “knifing” the former prime minister, Gove told GB News: “I think a long time ago, yes.”

Gove said Johnson had “massive gifts” but “made some mistakes”, adding: “I had the opportunity to talk to him at a social event a wee while ago – but he’s now a private citizen, so that’s a private conversation.”

Elsewhere, the chairman of the Conservative party Greg Hands says the party will be the ‘underdogs’ to win the next election in his Tory Conference speech on Sunday.

Mr Hands said: “Rishi Sunak is the right man to steer this country through extremely challenging times.”

His confident speech came hours after Sunak told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg he would prioritise halving inflation over cutting taxes – sparking rows within the party as senior MPs called on the prime minister to reduce the burden ahead of the next national poll.