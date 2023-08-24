Mercury 13, a group led by the sports entrepreneur Victoire Cogevina Reynal, have said they are set to invest $100million (£79.6m) in acquiring women’s football clubs in Europe and Latin America, starting with the English second-tier side Lewes FC.

The consortium includes former players such as the ex-England forward Eni Aluko, who is also a former Aston Villa and Angel City sporting director, and the former Italy goalkeeper Arianna Criscione. Fifa’s former chief innovation officer, Luis Vicente, and Nancy Hensley – who formerly worked at Stats Perform – are also part of the group.

Lewes play in the FA Women’s Championship, which is one tier below the Women’s Super League. The East Sussex club reached the FA Women’s Cup quarter-finals last season, losing to the eventual runners-up, Manchester United.

In 2017, the Rooks became the first English club to split its budget and resources equally between the men’s and women’s teams. The men’s side currently play in the Isthmian Premier League, in the seventh tier of the football pyramid.

“Lewes was a clear choice, since they represent many core principles of how we believe a women’s club should be managed,” Cogevina, who is Greek-Argentinian and was born in Boston, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Building a world-class management team and advisory board has been my first order of business,” she added. “Women’s football lacks dedicated executives who can take the business to the next level and transform it into the best asset class of our generation.”

The group said they are also in advanced negotiations to acquire first division teams in Spain and Italy, while clubs in Argentina and Uruguay are their next targets.

skip past newsletter promotion Sign up to Moving the Goalposts No topic is too small or too big for us to cover as we deliver a weekly roundup of the wonderful world of women’s football “,”newsletterId”:”moving-the-goalposts”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Moving the Goalposts every week”}” clientOnly> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

The announcement comes on the back of the runaway success of the Women’s World Cup, with the final having record television viewing figures for women’s football in Spain and England. The ninth edition of the tournament also had record attendance with nearly two million fans flocking to stadiums in Australia and New Zealand.