Senior NHS doctors have demanded an 11 per cent pay rise as they take to picket lines for the third time this year.

Consultants walked out of hospitals at 7am this morning as part of a 48-hour strike and are providing a ‘Christmas Day’ level of service – meaning routine appointments and operations are set to be significantly disrupted.

Junior doctors will then stage a joint walkout with the senior medics tomorrow and continue their own action until 7am on Saturday.

While sick Brits have been told to use emergency care as normal, health chiefs have warned patients face ‘the highest level of risk in living memory’.

But Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) consultants’ committee, which is coordinating the action, this morning claimed a ‘save level of service’ would be provided.