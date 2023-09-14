- US stocks jumped Thursday as consumers remained strong despite inflationary pressures.
- Retail sales in August climbed 0.6% from the prior month, well above estimates for a 0.1% uptick.
- Wholesale inflation was higher than expected, after consumer inflation also came in hot.
US stocks rose Thursday morning as investors weighed strength in retail sales against a hotter-than-expected inflation report.
Retail sales in August climbed 0.6% from the prior month, well above estimates for a 0.1% uptick. Excluding autos, sales were up 0.6%, topping forecasts for a 0.4% gain.
Meanwhile, the producer price index increased 0.7% in August, ahead of expectations for a 0.4% rise. Though this marks the largest gain in more than a year, core PPI was in line with estimates, rising 0.2%. That followed Wednesday’s consumer price index report, which also came in hot.
Both reports add pressure on the Federal Reserve keep interest rates higher for longer, and just over 35% of investors see the chance of a 25-basis-point hike in November.
Here’s where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Thursday:
Here’s what else is going on today:
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
- West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.71% at $89.22 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, rose 1.39% to $93.23 a barrel.
- Gold stayed essentially flat at $1,909.88 per ounce.
- The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond climbed 1.2 basis points to 4.262%.
- Bitcoin edged up 1.1% to $26,423.