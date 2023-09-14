US stocks jumped Thursday as consumers remained strong despite inflationary pressures.

Retail sales in August climbed 0.6% from the prior month, well above estimates for a 0.1% uptick.

Wholesale inflation was higher than expected, after consumer inflation also came in hot.

Meanwhile, the producer price index increased 0.7% in August, ahead of expectations for a 0.4% rise. Though this marks the largest gain in more than a year, core PPI was in line with estimates, rising 0.2%. That followed Wednesday’s consumer price index report, which also came in hot.

Both reports add pressure on the Federal Reserve keep interest rates higher for longer, and just over 35% of investors see the chance of a 25-basis-point hike in November.

