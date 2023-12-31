Later Maesrk said in a statement to the gCaptain maritime website that “when the vessel was 55nm southwest of [Hodeidah], Yemen, the crew reported having observed a flash on deck.

“However, there is no indication of fire onboard the vessel, and we are currently working to ascertain the full details of the incident. The vessel is fully maneuverable and continues the transit north.

“Ensuring the safety of our crew is our utmost priority,” the statement said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation also noted a ship incident, Reuters reported.

The master on Saturday reported “a loud bang accompanied by a flash on the port bow of the vessel” and several explosions in the vicinity of the area, the UKMTO said in an advisory note.

No damage was reported and all crew were reported to be safe. The vessel had left the area at full speed to the next port of call, the note said.

Later UKMTO received a report of an attack on another ship 60 nautical miles northwest of Hodiedah in the Red Sea, an advisory note said on Sunday.

UKMTO said that an unidentified vessel reported being attacked by three small boats on its port side and shots were exchanged. But it said all crew were safe.

Denmark’s government has announced a plan to send a frigate to join the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian in late January, if parliament approves.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Several shipping lines have suspended operations through the Red Sea in response to the attacks, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.