Content moderators from the Philippines to Turkey are uniting to push for greater mental health support to help them cope with the psychological effects of exposure to a rising tide of disturbing images online.

The people tasked with removing harmful content from tech giants like Meta Platforms or TikTok, report a range of noxious health effects from loss of appetite to anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

“Before, I would sleep seven hours,” said one Filipino content moderator who asked to remain anonymous to avoid problems with their employer. “Now, I only sleep around four hours.”