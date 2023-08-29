Controversial green restrictions blamed for blocking up to 140,000 new homes are to be scrapped by the Government.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove will announce on Tuesday the end of strict rules intended to offset the water pollution caused by building developments.

He is expected to say that the regulations, introduced under an EU directive and reinforced by a 2018 European Court of Justice ruling, can be lifted as a ‘Brexit bonus’.

Mr Gove will give councils the power to ignore the so-called ‘nutrient neutrality’ rules imposed by environment quango Natural England in 74 areas. Until now they have prevented local authorities from approving new properties if they lead to higher levels of phosphates and nitrates in waterways.

The long-awaited changes are likely to be introduced in an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill currently going through Parliament.

One housing industry source told The Sun this evening: ‘It’s pleasing to see the Government finally taking action on nutrient neutrality, which has paralysed housebuilding in various parts of the country.’

And another said: ‘We welcome that after four years the government has finally acted on this issue.

‘It’s now key that legislation passes through parliament so more desperately needed homes can be built and before any more house builders go out of business.’

However the move has sparked anger among environmental groups who say that England’s rivers need more protection from pollution.

Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK, told The Guardian: ‘Who would look at our sickly, sewage-infested rivers and conclude that what they need is weaker pollution rules? No one, and that should include our Government.

‘Scrapping or weakening limits on chemicals from sewage and farm run-offs would be a sure sign that ministers have completely given up on saving our great waterways and the precious wildlife they host.’

And Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron said: ‘Not content with the levels of pollution in our rivers already, scrapping nutrient neutrality is a disgraceful act from the government. The Conservatives seem happy for Britain’s rivers to get even worse.’

A Government spokesman said: ‘The Government remains committed to delivering housing in areas affected by nutrient neutrality.

‘We recognise the urgency of this issue and have taken substantial steps to both unlock housing now and to address the underlying causes of nutrient pollution at source.’