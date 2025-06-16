Former Duke star Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA draft, which will be held June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in New York (both nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN).

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, has been considered the front-runner to be the top pick in the draft since August 2023, when he announced his decision to graduate high school a year early and enroll in a college as a 17-year-old.

Despite being one of the most heavily anticipated freshmen to enter the college game in several years, Flagg exceeded expectations by winning nearly every major national player of the year award, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and leading the Blue Devils (35-4) to a Final Four appearance.

The Mavericks landed the No. 1 overall pick, despite entering the draft lottery with just a 1.8% chance of doing so, jumping 10 spots and tying for the biggest move by any team in lottery history.

Cooper Flagg scouting report and ranking

No. 1 overall, No. 1 forward, SF/PF, Duke

Any suspense as far as Flagg, 18, was concerned was put to rest on lottery night, with the Mavericks shockingly winning the lottery and the right to select him. All indications we’ve heard are that the Mavericks are content to draft him (as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported) and that Flagg will happily land in Dallas, where he will be thrust immediately into basketball with meaningful stakes and avoid the throes of a long-haul rebuild to start his pro career.

The Mavericks, sources told ESPN, have scheduled a private visit with Flagg on June 17, and have no plans to work out any other prospects for the No. 1 pick.

Expect Flagg to be up for the challenge, as he has held down the top spot on our draft board largely unchallenged, and continues to get better at an impressive rate. He’ll be an impactful defender and versatile option for Dallas immediately, with room to grow and expand his comfort as a scorer and playmaker over time. At this point, the question is more about what heights he’ll ultimately reach, with a promising future awaiting. — Jeremy Woo

Potential trade offers for Flagg

We know the Mavericks have said they plan to select Flagg and will not entertain the possibility of trading away the No. 1 pick for a proven superstar.

But what if a trade offer landed on the desks of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont that at least forced the organization to briefly consider the option … before saying no?

Our NBA insiders offer three enticing offers — and a verdict.

Tatum? Pippen? NBA execs share best Flagg comps

ESPN talked to NBA executives and scouts, who came up with pro player comparisons based on Flagg’s developing offensive skills, versatility and defensive prowess.

Here are five players whom NBA scouts tell us they're leaning into as they go through their own evaluations for Flagg. These comps are designed to illustrate his range of outcomes and highlight his strengths on both sides of the ball.

Early-morning runs, autograph signings and so many dunks

The world got to see Flagg’s talent this season at Duke, but in Maine, there are those who witnessed Flagg’s brilliance in its infancy, who can swear to the details of stories that now border on mythology, of the lanky kid from a blink-and-you-miss-it town who did the impossible and made it look easy.

Flagg will soon be the first player selected in the NBA draft — an eventuality that seemed obvious to his friends, family and those in Maine before he had played a collegiate game.

The tiny town and legendary 1980s NBA team that built Flagg

Disbelief over his rise has followed Flagg, about his age, his race, the small town he’s from. At every stop — private trainers, legendary coaches, scrimmages, national tournaments — he has faced test after test against older players, bigger players, all designed to define a ceiling, a future, whether he belonged.

For the past decade, he has passed them all, consistently turning skepticism into awe — fueled by lessons from one of the greatest NBA teams of all time — the Boston Celtics.