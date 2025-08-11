SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco ticked up 17% year-over-year in June, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Monday, climbing to 120,200 metric tons.

Codelco is the world’s largest miner of the red metal.

Meanwhile production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, slid 33% to 76,400 tons.

At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output fell 29% to 34,300 tons.

