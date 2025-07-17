Jeremy Corbyn will host a two-day tribunal in to investigate Britain’s complicity in Gaza war [Getty]

Jeremy Corbyn has announced plans to convene a two-day ‘Gaza tribunal’ in September after the Labour government blocked his proposal for a Chilcot-style inquiry into the UK’s role in Israel’s war on Gaza.

The former Labour leader and independent MP said the tribunal would investigate Britain’s complicity in what he described as genocide in Gaza. Testimony is expected from survivors, international legal experts, lawyers, and whistle-blowers.

“Just like Iraq, government ministers are doing everything they can to hide the truth. Just like Iraq, they will not succeed,” Corbyn said.

“They cannot stop the inevitable: a full and independent inquiry. We will uncover the full scale of British complicity in genocide – and we will bring about justice for the people of Palestine,” he added.

Corbyn first called for an official inquiry in March, writing to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and later introduced the Gaza (Independent Public Inquiry) Bill in Parliament on 4 June.

Although the bill passed its first reading, it was blocked by the government during its second reading on 4 July, halting any further progress.

More than 50 MPs had backed the proposal, including all nine Scottish National Party MPs, several Labour backbenchers, and 22 human rights organisations.

The tribunal will focus on four key areas, including the humanitarian impact of Israel’s war on Gaza, Britain’s legal responsibilities under international and domestic law, UK involvement in Israeli military operations, and whether the government has complied with its legal obligations.

It will examine evidence related to British arms exports, surveillance aircraft, and the use of RAF bases in support of Israel’s military campaign.

The announcement comes as Corbyn confirmed that he and MP Zarah Sultana are working on the launch of a new political party with a strong focus on social justice and Palestinian solidarity.

“Real change is coming,” he said. “The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape.”