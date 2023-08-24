The new office, to be managed by Corcoran Icon Properties Partner Michael Barnacle, is located on bustling Union Street, where trendy restaurants, boutiques and fitness studios are thriving.

Corcoran Icon Properties, an affiliate of the Corcoran Group, has launched a new office on Union Street in San Francisco’s popular Cow Hollow neighborhood, the company announced on Thursday.

The new office is managed by Corcoran Icon Properties Partner Michael Barnacle.

“We’ve recently moved into our new location, and we’re happy to welcome our friends, colleagues and clients into our new space,” Barnacle said in a statement.

Barnacle has been with Corcoran Icon Properties through its various evolutions, beginning as Zephyr Real Estate, which then affiliated with the ultimately embattled Corcoran Global Living (which shuttered at the end of 2022), and then Corcoran Icon Properties, which was formed by several regional leaders of the defunct Global Living. Barnacle has been in real estate since 1989 and has served on a number of Realtor boards over the course of his career.

Cow Hollow is a neighborhood just east of Presidio of San Francisco park that’s popular with young professionals. Union Street, the neighborhood’s main street, has plenty of restaurants, boutiques, salons, fitness studios and more to cater to locals and tourists alike. The neighborhood is also in close proximity to the Marina and the city’s historic Pacific Heights neighborhood.

“Numbers only tell part of the whole story; but at Corcoran Icon Properties, it’s a story we’re proud of,” Steve Belluomini, president of Corcoran Icon Properties, said in a statement. “With 100 percent local ownership and management, we’re committed to our communities and to our clients, including welcoming and convenient locations, such as our new Union Street office.”

Corcoran Icon Properties services Northern California markets with offices located from south of San Jose all the way north to Eureka. The affiliate was launched at the end of December 2022 by a number of executives previously affiliated with the now defunct Corcoran Global Living, which shuttered after Global Living’s CEO, Michael Mahon, became entrenched in a series of lawsuits for alleged fraud and breach of contract as agents in Southern California reported severe delays in commission payments.

