Cordae has released a new single called “Make Up Your Mind,” and the funk-filled track features the North Carolina rapper waxing poetic about situationships, their drama, and the confusion women bring to them.

Released on Friday (August 4), and produced and co-written by the recently embattled Dr. Luke, the track hears the North Carolina native spitting his best game at a woman who seems to be sending him mixed signals about the status of their situation.

“I said she love me/ She love me not/ But she don’t got no damn clue about what she want,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

Despite the frustration about their situation, Cordae didn’t want to trigger any sort of negative feelings about situationships, revealing that he “just wanted to make a timeless song that makes people feel good,” as he said in a press statement.

Have a listen to the track below:

Cordae may be rapping about situationships, but he also seems to reference Naomi Osaka (“Daddy full Black but her momma Korean“) in the track, as well.

Osaka and Cordae, who have been together for quite some time, welcomed a new daughter last month — and the “Doomsday” rapper also recently revealed his daughter’s name at a concert in Canada.

“Ya’ll are part of my family,” the former YBM member told the crowd at the annual Calgary Stampede in Canada. “And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago, so I want to dedicate this performance to my baby girl, Shai. Love you, I’m goin’ back home.”

Check out Cordae’s upcoming tour dates below:

AUGUST 2023

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

18 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival *

19 – Biel, Switzerland – Royal Arena Festival 2023 *

20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop *

25 – Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival *

26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *

29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

2 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

3 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

All dates with NF on his Hope tour except *

