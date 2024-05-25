[This story contains spoilers from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.]

Corey Stoll’s son Nico isn’t quite ready to see his dad playing the supervillain.

The actor, who portrays Yellowjacket in Marvel‘s Ant-Man, recently told People magazine that his 8-year-old son “just started trying to watch” the 2015 superhero movie, however, he didn’t get very far.

“He was like, ‘This is weird,’” Stoll recalled, adding that he thinks “seeing me as a bad guy is a little weird for him.”

The House of Cards actor stars opposite Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man. Though Stoll’s character appeared to die at the end of the film, he returned in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, only this time he used the name M.O.D.O.K.

The Billions star later opened up about the impact of fame. While he knows it comes with the territory of being an actor, he told the outlet that it’s important for him and his wife Nadia Bowers to ensure it’s “not a central part of [their son’s] life.” They even used a previous work trip to Italy to show their son the creative side of their job.

“He actually got to see what went into creating the work,” Stoll remembered of the trip. “That was really important for us, for him to know that I’m not doing this to be famous. It’s not fame for fame’s sake. That fame is a byproduct and something that helps you get more work, but it’s the work that is why I do it and what gives me satisfaction.”