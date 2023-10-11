Coriander Chutney also known as Kothamalli Chutney is one of the popular side dishes in India. Coriander Chutney or Dhania Chutney is a healthy & a great accompaniment for idli, dosa and chats etc. Let us learn to make Coriander Chutney Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Coriander Chutney is a great side dish for idli, dosa and pairs up well as a a dipping sauce too. Also known as green chutney is a popular condiment in Indian cuisine and is a must side dish for tiffin items in hotels.

About Coriander Chutney

Coriander Chutney is a aromatic and flavorful side dish made using fresh coriander leaves also known as cilantro along with other ingredients. The taste, color and flavor can vary depending on personal taste and likes.

Coriander Chutney also known as Cilantro Chutney is very versatile – it can be used as a side dish or as a dipping sauce or as a spread for rolls and sandwiches. It pairs up well with snacks like bajji, bonda, samosa, chats etc.

Coriander Chutney Video





Coriander Chutney Ingredients

Coriander leaves – Fresh coriander leaves is used for this recipe as it elevates the flavor and gives a bright green color to this chutney.

– Fresh coriander leaves is used for this recipe as it elevates the flavor and gives a bright green color to this chutney. Onion – Small onion adds a nice taste so do not skip or replace it.

– Small onion adds a nice taste so do not skip or replace it. Spices – Other spices include mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, tamarind and red chillies.

– Other spices include mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, tamarind and red chillies. Coconut – Coconut gives a creaminess and thickness to this chutney.

– Coconut gives a creaminess and thickness to this chutney. Urad Dal – Urad dal adds a nutty flavor and crunch to this chutney

Coriander Chutney Recipe Step by Step

1.Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a kadai – add 2 tablespoon urad dal to it.

2.Saute until golden.

3.Add 12 small onion along with 2 red chilies and 2 garlic pearls.

4.Saute until onions turn transparent.

5.Add 2 tablespoon coconut and saute for a minute.

6.Add 1 teaspoon tamarind.

7.Add 2 cups coriander leaves (tightly packed) along with required salt.

8.Saute until it shrinks. Switch off and cool down completely.

9.Transfer to a mixer jar along with little water.

10.Grind it to a chutney consistency. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

11.For the tadka : Heat 2 teaspoon oil add 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds let it crackle. Then add few curry leaves let it splutter.

12.Add the tadka to the chutney.

13.Mix it well. Chutney is ready!

Serve it with idli or dosa or soft oothapam.

Expert Tips

You can even skip coconut and add in more coriander leaves.

You can add 1 small tomato along with onion and saute it. Adding tomato will change the color of the chutney.

After adding coriander leaves no need to saute for long. Just saute until it shrinks.

Adding a pinch of turmeric gives a bright green color to the chutney.

Use fresh coriander leaves for great flavor, taste and color.

You can add a pinch of hing while tempering for a different flavor.

FAQS

1.My chutney is dull in color why?

If you saute coriander leaves for a long time then the chutney color may turn dull. Also use fresh coriander leaves for a bright color.

2.What to serve with Coriander Chutney?

You can serve idli, dosa, chapathi, roti with coriander chutney. Skip the tadka it can be used as a spread for sandwiches and rolls also as a condiment for chats and snacks.

