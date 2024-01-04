CORONATION Street child star Ben Beresford looks unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a trainee solicitor.

Ben, 22, played Joshua Peacock on the ITV soap between 2003 and 2011, taking over the role from Brandon Jackson.

3 Ben Beresford played Joshua Peacock on Corrie between 2003 and 2011 Credit: ITV

He was just three-years-old when he bagged the part of Ashley and Maxine Peacock’s son.

But these days, you won’t find him anywhere near the cobbles as he’s swapped his budding acting career for a normal job.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ben works for the London-based company, Nexus Legal Recruitment.

He sure has a bright future ahead of him with a training contract with law practice CMS UK, due to commence in September 2025.

Ben studied Bachelor of Laws with American Law at the University of Nottingham, as well as The University of Texas School of Law.

He was also offered an internship at Hill Dickinson LLP last summer and was The 93% Club Nottingham’s president during his studies.

It’s worlds away from his old job, in which his character was involved in one of the show’s biggest paternity storylines.

During his time in Weatherfield, Joshua’s father was revealed to be Dr. Matt Ramsden after Maxine cheated on her husband Ashley.

While life started to look rosy when Ashley forgave Maxine and raised Joshua as his own, things took a dark turn when she was murdered by the serial killer Richard Hillman.

