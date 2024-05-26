CORONATION Street star

The couple called it a day in February after five years together.

3 Alan Halsall made a cheeky joke about his single life Credit: Instagram

3 The Tyrone Dobbs actor split from Tisha Merry in February Credit: Splash

Alan, 41, has played mechanic Tyrone Dobbs for 26 years while Tisha, 30, spent five years appearing as waitress Steph Britton.

The actor took to social media to share a lighthearted joke about the lack of adult time he’s had lately.

He shared a snap of his new randy dog trying to hump his leg and cheekily wrote: “Apparently we’re not best friends.

“Most action I’ve had in a while ffs fml,” with a face in hand emoji.

READ MORE ON CORONATION STREET

The pair, who met on the set of the ITV soap, broke up at the start of the year.

An insider said yesterday: “Alan and Tisha had a lot of love for each other and had really similar interests, enjoying socialising and going on holiday together.

“But they started to drift apart and feel the pressure of making their relationship work get on top of them. They realised they weren’t on the same page and splitting up felt like the best option.

“They’ve been focusing on themselves and surrounding themselves with their own friends.

“Tisha moved out of Alan’s home around a month ago and is throwing herself into work.”

Alan was forced to pull out of I’m A Celebrity late last year and take time off from Corrie after a major knee operation.

Coronation Street fans spot ‘eerie’ clue and ‘rumble’ Abi Webster’s vile sex tape culprit

He is thought to have injured himself while exercising and had reconstructive anterior cruciate ligament surgery in November.

Alan has daughter Sienna, aged ten, with his ex-wife — the former Corrie and Hollyoaks actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, 40.

The pair were married from 2009 until 2018.

Tisha, who has removed all photos of Alan from her Instagram account, was last year cast in BBC medical soap Doctors.

On Valentine’s Day, Alan shared a snap of his daughter, calling her “My Valentine’s”, while Tisha posted a cryptic message about “fears and insecurities”.

They were yoga buddies before starting to date after Tisha had left Corrie in 2019.

She moved into Alan’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, soon after.

In 2020, she told OK Magazine: “It’s nice we built a strong foundation before anything romantic.”