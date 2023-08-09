CORONATION Street star Ellie Leach has been announced as Strictly Come Dancing’s 10th star signing.

The actress was confirmed this morning and is raring to get started in the rehearsal room.

1 Ellie Leach has signed for Strictly Credit: BBC

She said: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!”

Ellie is best known for portraying Faye Windass for 12 years on Coronation Street.

She has been nominated for multiple British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards for hard-hitting storylines including being pregnant at 13, discovering she was going through the menopause and reconnecting with the child she gave up, which led to her departing the cobbles earlier this year.

Prior to Coronation Street, Ellie appeared in independent movie A Boy Called Dad and drama Moving On.