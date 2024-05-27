SOAP viewers will be spoiled for choice this week in a major schedule shake-up.

Coronation Street is gearing up for an explosive storyline reveal as viewers will finally discover what happened to missing Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Teenager Lauren disappeared earlier this year under mysterious circumstances.

Corrie will share its airtime with BBC rival EastEnders.

The ITV soap will air episodes each night across this week, instead of the usual three one-hour episodes across one week.

As for the Lauren storyline, various theories have emerged as to what may have occurred on that fateful night.

Roy Cropper has become as an unlikely prime suspect, with the beloved café owner arrested and charged with her alleged murder.

However, Roy’s loved ones remain certain of his innocence, especially as convicted groomer Nathan Curtis (Christopher Harper) has made a return to the cobbles.

Vile Nathan was previously sent to prison in 2017 for grooming a vulnerable Bethany Platt, but has since resurfaced after being released.

Upcoming scenes will see Roy’s prison stint reach a critical point as Nathan is put on the police’s radar.

The first four episodes will relive the same day but through the eyes of different characters.

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) is determined to rid daughter Bethany (Lucy Fallon) of evil Nathan.

As Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield, Sarah becomes determined to prove Nathan’s role in Lauren’s disappearance, whatever the stakes.

She isn’t alone, as DS Swain (Vicky Myers) also has Nathan in her sights, but will the police nail him?

Carla (Alison King) and Bobby (Jack Carroll) also find themselves under pressure.

The aunt and nephew are accused of perverting the course of justice as they desperately try to clear Roy’s name.

Dee-dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) fights for justice for Roy, while far right activist Griff (Michael Condron) lands back in Weatherfield prison as Roy is awaiting trial for Lauren’s murder.

Griff takes it upon himself to try and force a confession out of Roy, believing him to be Lauren’s killer.

It soon becomes clear that Roy is in grave danger as his life hangs in the balance.

An invaluable piece of evidence which could clear Roy’s name will come to light in a shocking revelation for the viewers.

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and is available on ITVX, with the special week of episodes airing from tonight.