CORONATION Street fans were left appalled at a storyline in the show which highlighted the prices of food in the Rovers Return as they demanded it was a ‘rip off’.

Fans of the ITV show watched on as Daisy Midgeley and Jenny Connor finally managed to re-open the beloved pub in time for New Year having bought it back using Stephen Reid’s stolen funds from Underworld.

Desperate to put her stamp on the place, Daisy had been attempting to come up with unique ways to bring in customers and up the takings of the pub.

She was also aiming to assert her dominance over love rival Bethany Platt who had enjoyed making a series of quips and digs toward the barmaid.

In order to keep customers on side, Daisy opted for a promotional offer despite Jenny insisting it would lose them money.

She decided to give away a free pint of beer with every hotpot meal ordered.

But it was the price of the hotpot in the first place that caught fans attention.

One was left utterly shocked at the fact one meal was charged at £6.95.

They felt it was way over the odds for the backstreet boozer.

Writing on X – formerly Twitter – the fan also highlighted how Roy’s cafe had archaic pricing which would also drive competition around the corner.

They penned: “HOTPOT £6.95?! No wonder the Rovers is going under with the prices they charge when Roy’s just around the corner still in 1995.”

Another went onto agree as they said: “How much!!!! I know there’s a cost of living crisis but…..”

A third insisted that the beloved creator of the secret recipe, legendary character Betty, would be furious at the price.

They penned: “Betty would go nuts.”

Eventually, Jenny scolded Daisy as she revealed it brought in no extra money and in fact lost them cash as everyone would have been willing to pay for a drink with their food anyway.