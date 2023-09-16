The hardest part of my day has been thinking of a good Cortez vs Jasudavicius prediction. Both fighters are great at fighting, winning, and being exciting. So, who takes this win in this one? Well, that’s a hard one to predict. Cortez is one of the best fighters that’s not really in the flyweight title picture. I mean, she’s got a win over Erin Blanchfield, who’s expected to get the winner of Grasso vs Shevchenko.

But, Jasudavicius is a tough fighter to get through; we can’t look past her. Having just defeated Miranda Maverick, we can see just how good this Canadian fighter truly is. Even the odds have this fight as close to a coin toss as it can get without being a pick ’em bout. Cortez is slightly favored in the books and in my gut.

Tracy Cortez Preview

Tracy Cortez is still on the better side of her thirties and is surging. Having only lost her professional debut, Cortez is 10-1. Both her and Jasudavicius are winning fighters that can dominate, but have struggled to find the finish. Having gone to the judges for 8 or her 10 wins, Cortez is a threat but just hasn’t been able to find that stoppage in the UFC.

The oddsmakers have her as a slight favorite going into this bout. Odds don’t tell the whole story, but it’s hard to disagree that this fight, on paper at least, is so close. Tracy is a very developed striker and grappler; to get the win here, Cortez will likely look to get the takedown, get on top, and garner control time while simultaneously looking for the finish.

She’s shown time and time again that she can do this, but as she keeps winning, the challenges are just getting tougher and tougher. With another step up in competition, and this time fighting someone who’s well versed in defending takedowns to get her hands going, Cortez is in for a tough battle this weekend.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Preview

Making a Cortez vs Jasudavicius prediction is tough. Like, really tough. But, you know what’s more difficult? Beating talent like Miranda Maverick the way that Jasmine did. Just look at the resume; in the UFC, Miranda has only lost to Maycee Barber, Erin Blacnhfield, and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Being in a small club with the likes of Barber and Blanchfield means a lot, those are two killers.

MMA math means nothing most times, but when we scale a fighter to the people they’ve beaten, then we start to get a good understanding of how the match making works and the ranks are set. Jasudavicius has great takedown defense, top control and some really good striking. Looking at her highlight reel, you notice that she’s a big flyweight.

Cortez isn’t completely overshadowed in this fight, at least not per the stare downs, but it’ll be interesting to see who put on more weight come fight day. Jasmine has often used her size and relentless striking attack to wear on her opponents. She might not be the fastest or the strongest, but she finds the shots well and makes the most out of her time spent hanging on the feet.

Cortez vs Jasudavicius Prediction

For my official Cortez vs Jasudavicius Prediction, I’m leaning with Tracy Cortez. In watching tape for this fight, the thing that jumps out the most for either fighter here is that Cortez has that proverbial dog in her. Jasudavicius is unrelenting on the feet and knows how to stop takedowns, but Cortez brings a whole new level of grit that I think should win her the fight.

Cortez by decision is where my heart is landing for the official Cortez vs Jasudavicius Prediction. Jasmine has all of the tools to score an upset win and spoil the return of Tracy, but with youth, probably the crowd and a bit more momentum on the side of Tracy Cortez, it’s hard to pick against her in this one.