Cosmic continent | Astronomy Magazine

Michael John Griffin/Warren Keller
The North America Nebula (NGC 7000) glows in Cygnus at magnitude 4 at a distance of 2,600 light-years. This image was taken from Los Angeles with a one-shot color camera and 8 hours of exposure, roughly half of which was taken with dual-band Hα/OIII and SII/OIII filters and processed in the Hubble palette.