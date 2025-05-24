No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cosmic continent | Astronomy Magazine

May 24, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
Cosmic continent | Astronomy Magazine
1
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Cosmic continent | Astronomy Magazine



product

cosmic-continent
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/cosmic-continent/
Cosmic continent | Astronomy Magazine
Michael John Griffin/Warren Keller The North America Nebula (NGC 7000) glows in Cygnus at magnitude 4 at a distance of 2,600 light-years. This image was taken from Los Angeles with a one-shot color camera and 8 hours of exposure, roughly half of which was taken with dual-band Hα/OIII and SII/OIII filters and processed in theContinue reading “Cosmic continent”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/NGC7000_SHO_OSC_MG-WK_Submit-1568×1009.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-05-24
2025-05-24
162697

Michael John Griffin/Warren Keller

The North America Nebula (NGC 7000) glows in Cygnus at magnitude 4 at a distance of 2,600 light-years. This image was taken from Los Angeles with a one-shot color camera and 8 hours of exposure, roughly half of which was taken with dual-band Hα/OIII and SII/OIII filters and processed in the Hubble palette.


Related Posts

Next Post

XRP and DOGE Defy Flat Funding Trend Against BTC todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co