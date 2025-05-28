Join NASA for a free screening of Cosmic Dawn, the incredible true story of the James Webb Space Telescope–humanity’s mission to unveil the early universe, against all odds.

Cosmic Dawn is the incredible true story of the James Webb Space Telescope – humanity’s largest and most powerful space telescope – on a mission to unveil the early universe, against all odds.

The 90-minute documentary brings viewers on an unprecedented journey through Webb’s delicate assembly, rigorous testing, and triumphant launch, showcasing the sheer complexity and breathtaking risks involved in creating a telescope capable of peering billions of years into the past. Follow the telescope from an idea developed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center all the way to the launchpad in French Guiana, with never-before-seen footage captured by the Webb film crew offering intimate access to the challenges and triumphs along the way.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025 | 7:00 PM EDT, doors open at 6:00 PM EDT

The Greenbelt Theater | 129 Centerway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Space is limited, so please RSVP HERE by June 9th to reserve your free tickets.

We look forward to sharing how NASA achieves the remarkable.