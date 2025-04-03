false
product
cosmic-wingspan
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/cosmic-wingspan/
Cosmic wingspan | Astronomy Magazine
Andrei Pleskatsevich, taken from Minsk, Belarus The Seagull Nebula is a region of nebulosity lying on the border between constellations Monoceros and Canis Major; the emission nebula forming the bird’s “head” carries the catalog designation IC 2177. The imager used a 3-inch f/4.5 scope and one-shot color camera to take 10 hours of exposure.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/04/Seagull-IC-2177-SH2-292-20250309-HOO-1568×1079.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-04-03
2025-04-03
160401
Andrei Pleskatsevich, taken from Minsk, Belarus
The Seagull Nebula is a region of nebulosity lying on the border between constellations Monoceros and Canis Major; the emission nebula forming the bird’s “head” carries the catalog designation IC 2177. The imager used a 3-inch f/4.5 scope and one-shot color camera to take 10 hours of exposure.