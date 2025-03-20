The cost of a mobile data package is all that is holding back many female entrepreneurs in developing countries, according to recent research.

While social media marketing is reported to be crucial by female business owners who have access to it, 45% of women in business in low- and middle-income countries said they did not have regular internet access because of the expense and connection issues.

Nearly 3,000 female entrepreneurs from 96 developing countries contributed to a report by the Cherie Blair Foundation into the challenges women face in the digital economy.

The women surveyed ran businesses including food or fashion outlets and farms, using their phones to engage directly with customers, receive digital payments and promote their work.

“Internet connectivity is fundamental to digital inclusion and business success, as being online allows women to reach customers, streamline operations, increase sales and access financial services,” said Dhivya O’Connor, CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation.

“However, persistent challenges still prevent them from fully participating. Privacy concerns, security risks and online harassment remain major barriers … as the digital landscape evolves, those who are not supported to adapt risk being left behind.”

While 92% of those surveyed owned a smartphone, access to the internet was often restricted. The vast majority used platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, applications often included in cheap mobile packages in many developing countries, but wider internet access is generally much more expensive.

Only about a quarter of the women used e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba.

According to research on global digital trends by the marketing agency We Are Social, 11 of the 20 countries where internet is least affordable are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Safety was also a concern for women selling online: 57% said they faced harassment while selling online, 36% did not use their names and 41% did not post photos on their business profiles to maintain their privacy.

Many said they feared aggressive negotiating by men, potential violence, unwanted advances and being sent unsolicited explicit pictures.

“One growing concern is the recent rollback of user protections by major social media platforms, many of which are critical for women-led businesses. As our report highlights, these platforms are already rife with online abuse, and weaker safeguards will only worsen the problem – further undermining women’s ability to operate safely online,” said O’Connor.

According to research by GSMA, which works with mobile operators globally, women in low- and middle-income countries are 15% less likely to use mobile internet than men – rising to a third in South Asia and Africa. Closing that gap could earn developing countries $1.3tn (£1tn) in GDP by the end of the decade.

The report said developing countries should be investing in mobile data networks to improve connectivity and reduce cost, and technology companies should develop robust measures to protect women from harassment.