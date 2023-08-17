





Biodiversity conservation delivers enormous global economic benefits, but net benefits vary widely for different groups of people – with international stakeholders gaining most, and local rural communities bearing substantial costs.

These are the findings of a decade-long study into the costs and benefits of conserving the forests and woodlands of Tanzania’s Eastern Arc Mountains – a global biodiversity hotspot estimated to provide nature-based benefits to the world equivalent to US $8.2 billion.

Climate regulation is the primary global benefit from protecting large areas of tropical forest. And although the people living near these forests feel some of this benefit, they also bear substantial conservation costs – particularly through the loss of potential income gained by clearing trees to expand farming.

“International gains from the conservation of this biodiversity hotspot far outweigh the gains to local communities directly involved in their conservation,” said Andrew Balmford, Professor of Conservation Science at the University of Cambridge and senior author of the paper.

“Local rural communities are not incentivised to protect globally important natural habitats.

Understandably, their need to make a basic living – which often involves clearing forests and woodlands for agriculture, timber and charcoal – has to come first.”Professor Andrew Balmford

The researchers estimate that international funding of US $2 billion is needed to support people living near forests and woodlands of global importance in Tanzania’s Eastern Arc Mountains.

Investments could support smallholder farmers to enhance the productivity of their existing farmland, reducing the need to clear more trees to meet the growing local demand for food.

“Investments that help farmers boost yields on their land would potentially provide a long-term solution to the pressure on natural habitats, without compromising local food production or livelihoods,” said Pantaleo Munishi, Professor of Ecosystems, Biodiversity and Climate Change Management at Sokoine University of Agriculture, Tanzania, a co-author of the study.

He added: “Farmers degrade natural resources in search of livelihood options, due to declining productivity on land they own.”