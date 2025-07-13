



There’s plenty to love about shopping at Costco – the amazingly low prices, the exclusive products, and the free samples you can nibble on as you roam the store.

But if there’s one aspect of going to Costco that members really seem to love, it’s the food court.

Costco’s food court is loaded with tasty treats. And while most wouldn’t exactly be classified as health food, there’s a nice variety of less healthy food, from the giant pizza slices to the refreshing smoothies to the warm, comforting chicken bake.

And let’s not forget the iconic hot dog and soda combo. Costco has left its price point the same since the mid-1980s on purpose.

Though Costco loses money on that meal deal, it’s willing to maintain that inflation-proof price point as a way to get customers in the door.

Costco’s food court warning unveils a major concern. Image source: Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Costco’s food court has undergone recent changes

In the past few years, Costco has made big changes to its food court.

For one thing, it’s gotten rid of some favorite products and brought in replacement ones.

The beloved churro, for example, was replaced by the giant chocolate chip cookie – a change fans weren’t necessarily thrilled with.

Costco’s smoothie lineup has also changed. Earlier this year, Costco added a strawberry banana smoothie to its menu. And at the start of summer, it brought a new frozen strawberry lemonade into the fold.

Additionally, Costco made changes regarding who gets to access the food court.

It used to be that anyone could come into Costco and enjoy a cheap food court meal. Now, Costco limits food court access to members only. It’s part of the company’s push to crack down on membership sharing and manage in-store crowds.

Costco food court warning cannot be ignored

Eating outside of the home can be a downright scary prospect for people with allergies. Unfortunately, Costco’s food court may not be a safe place for folks in that category.

Costco has been known to put up signs at its food courts stating, ”Please be advised that food prepared here may contain or have come in contact with” a number of major allergens, including:

Milk

Eggs

Wheat

Soy

Peanuts

Tree nuts

Fish

Sesame

Because of this, Costco cannot guarantee that any given food court product is free of these allergens.

The vanilla ice cream, for example, which comes out of its own machine, is unlikely to have come into contact with fish or sesame. But because Costco cannot say with certainty that it hasn’t, that product may be off-limits to people who could otherwise enjoy it.

Similarly, Costco’s pizza and hot dogs are not made with peanuts. But because Costco can’t promise that there’s not been any cross-contamination, people with peanut allergies must steer clear of these products to be safe.

Making matters harder for people with allergies is that the ingredients used at Costco’s food courts can change.

As one Reddit user with allergy concerns wrote, “I have been told I have to ask each time, because the ingredients may not be the exact same each batch.”

Another user expressed frustration with Costco’s blanket warning.

“It’s really annoying that Costco doesn’t publish the ingredients of their food court items,” they wrote.

Costco can’t afford to take on the liability of someone having an allergic reaction at the food court, so its safest course of action is to declare it unsafe for people with allergies. This, unfortunately, creates confusion and frustration for customers with dietary restrictions.

Maurie Backman owns shares of Costco.

