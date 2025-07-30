



Let’s face it – shopping for groceries can be a pretty boring activity. This is especially true if you’re on a budget and don’t have much wiggle room for impulse purchases.

Unfortunately, many people are in that boat today.

Inflation has been annoyingly high, forcing consumers to spend their money more carefully and limit extras.

If you’re someone who’s on a tight budget, shopping at Costco can be a bit torturous. That’s because part of the fun of shopping at Costco is roaming the aisles and seeing what new items have hit the shelves.

In fact, shopping at Costco is often likened to going on a treasure hunt.

You may have to do some digging, but you might unearth some awesome new finds at a price point that doesn’t break the bank.

Costo’s latest bakery item capitalizes on a trendy dessert. Image source: Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Costco’s food offerings are a huge draw for members

A lot of people turn to Costco for household staples like toilet paper, cleaning products, and tissues. But a big benefit of shopping at Costco is getting access to not just affordable groceries, but food products you won’t find elsewhere.

Through the years, Costco has expanded the lineup of food products available through its Kirkland brand. These days, you’ll find the Kirkland name on a host of awesome snack mixes, baked goods, and delicious frozen entrees.

Sometimes, when you buy the store brand at the supermarket, you’re taking a chance on product quality. That doesn’t tend to be the case with Kirkland, though.

Many Costco members agree that Kirkland food products match or surpass national brands in terms of quality and taste. And that’s intentional.

Costco wants to be known as not just a retailer with the best prices in town, but also the store with the best products. So it’s willing to invest in its Kirkland line to carve out that name for itself.

Costco members are thrilled with the latest dessert offering

If it seems like everyone you know is raving about Dubai chocolate, you’re not imagining things.

The Dubai chocolate craze has been embraced by many. And in case you’re still in the dark about what it entails, it’s basically a paste made of pistachios and crispy shredded phyllo pastry, enrobed in chocolate.

Now, Costco is jumping aboard the Dubai chocolate bandwagon with its latest sweet offering – a Dubai Chocolate Cake featuring a pistachio filling, phyllo crunch, and a rich chocolate ganache topping.

The best part? This indulgent new dessert is being priced at just $18.99. Given the high cost of Dubai chocolate itself, this reads like a bargain.

So far, Costco fans seem to be loving the new offering.

“It’s sooooo good,” one Costco fan wrote on Instagram.

“If you like Dubai-style chocolate bars, you’ll love this, as it’s cheaper than buying just the chocolate bar alone,” another fan said on Reddit.

In fact, so far, the chief complaint among Costco members in the context of the new Dubai Chocolate Cake is that they can’t find it. Costco may be rolling its newest bakery item out slowly, partly to test the waters and partly due to the general challenges of moving inventory to different locations.

But one thing’s for sure — Costco members who are all about the Dubai chocolate phenomenon just got a whole new reason to visit the store more often.

Maurie Backman owns shares of Costco.

