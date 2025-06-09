The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding travelers that a Costco membership card does not meet the criteria for federally approved identification at airport checkpoints. While the card features a member’s photo and a gold star, it does not satisfy Real ID requirements outlined under federal guidelines.The TSA issued the reminder following several misleading claims on social media and discussion forums suggesting that a Costco card could serve as an alternative to a government-issued ID. Some Reddit posts and online articles have pointed to the card’s visual similarities to Real ID documents, leading to confusion among infrequent travelers. However, the agency has confirmed that only specific types of identification are valid for entry through security.Also read: Why Costco is shutting its doors on Memorial Day even as it emerges a winner in the tariff era

In a recent social media statement, the TSA said, “Your Costco Gold Star Membership card might score you a 48-pack of toilet paper, rotisserie chicken, and a soda, but it won’t get you through a TSA checkpoint.” The message, though humorous, reflects the agency’s ongoing efforts to educate the public about updated travel ID requirements.

TSA clarifies acceptable travel identification requirements

As of the Real ID enforcement deadline, travelers must present an approved identification document to clear TSA checkpoints. Acceptable forms include a state-issued enhanced driver’s license, a valid US passport, passport card, permanent resident card (green card), or ID from trusted traveler programs such as Global Entry or NEXUS.Although a Costco card contains a member’s name and photograph, it is not a government-issued document and therefore cannot be used as a standalone form of identification. In rare cases where a traveler lacks proper ID, TSA officers may use supplemental documents, including a Costco card, to help verify identity, but the process involves additional screening and verification steps.Also read: Costco’s brand-new carrot cake bar divides the internet over 1 ingredient

Recent reports, including one from Chowhound, originally promoted the idea that a Costco card might aid travelers without ID. The site later updated its article to clarify that TSA does not officially accept the card for identification purposes. The agency continues to emphasize that all travelers should carry valid ID to ensure a smooth screening experience.

