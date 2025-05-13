



One of the things people tend to love about Costco is the element of surprise.

Sure, Costco is known for its almost unbeatable prices. And there’s nothing like being able to load up on free samples in the course of doing your grocery shopping.

But one thing that sets Costco apart from its competitors, aside from its staunch commitment to excellent customer service, is the treasure hunt aspect of shopping there.

Costco not only likes to introduce new inventory, but it sometimes likes to hide it throughout the warehouse. And if customers know there are hidden treasures to be found, they’re more likely to spend time roaming the aisles.

That could lead to more purchases per shopping trip, which is exactly what Costco wants.

Costco puts food-court favorites on shelves. Image source: Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Costco’s food court is a big draw

Another thing Costco has going for it is its food court.

Some supermarkets have their own food courts where shoppers can take a break or grab a quick bite on the way out the door. And Target has had success with its store-in-store Starbucks locations.

But Costco’s food court is in a class by itself.

Not only is the food court loaded with favorite items such as smoothies and the warm, gooey chicken bake, but it’s also loaded with deals.

There’s perhaps no more iconic a deal than the inflation-proof $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

And while it doesn’t tend to get quite as much attention, the pizza is a real bargain, too. An oversized slice costs just $1.99, while an entire pie costs $9.95. And Costco doesn’t charge extra for pepperoni topping, which is a huge money-saver for customers.

Costco brings food-court favorites to its shelves

Some of Costco’s food-court items are available in take-home versions.

The giant food-court chocolate chip cookie, which is sold for $2.49, is available in 24-packs in Costco’s bakery section. Costco also sells a frozen version of its beloved chicken bake.

Now, Costco is bringing even more of its food-court favorites to its warehouse club shelves. Only instead of introducing them in edible form, the company has created a lineup of dog toys.

The lineup, called BARK Food Court Dog Toys, features plush foot court-themed items.

Costco is selling a set of five that includes:

Pepperoni Pete, which looks like a smiling pizza slice

Chocolate Kip, which mimics the famous chocolate chip cookie

Hot Dog Donny, an ode to the perpetually affordable hot dog

Soda Sid & Brice Cube, a plushie shaped like a soda

A plush Executive membership card

While the item is reportedly popping up in Costco stores, members who can’t find it on the shelves can try ordering it online.

Of course, like any dog toy, the durability of these items will hinge on the pet they’re being given to. But while their staying power may be questionable, it’s clear that dog owners are excited, with many taking to Reddit to share their enthusiasm.

“I want it!” one user posted.

“This is amazing. I hope our store gets them soon!” said another.

This latest addition is a smart play by Costco, given how obsessed people tend to be with their dogs, and amid consumers cutting back on non-essential spending to cope with higher living costs.

At a time when members are spending their money more carefully, Costco knows its new discretionary products need to have strong appeal. By combining people’s love for the store’s food court with their love for their pets, Costco has done a great job of putting the ultimate impulse purchase on its shelves.

