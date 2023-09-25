Self-pay healthcare marketplace Sesame announced its teaming up with Costco to provide the wholesaler’s members virtual and in-person healthcare at a discounted price through Sesame’s network of providers.

Sesame’s direct-payment healthcare marketplace provides consumers access to telehealth and in-person services, including mental health consultations and urgent care visits. The service is offered to individuals without health insurance or those with high-cost deductibles.

Through the partnership, Costco members will have access to virtual primary care for $29, virtual mental health therapy for $79, 10% off all of Sesame’s services, and health check-ups for $72, which includes a standard lab panel and virtual follow-up consultation with a healthcare provider.

THE LARGER TREND

Last year, Sesame added $27 million in a Series B round, just one year after it scored $24 million in funding.

In 2021, the telehealth marketplace added an online pharmacy to its platform, dubbed SesameRx, with prescriptions starting at $5 with free delivery.