



There’s a reason shopping at Costco is often likened to going on a treasure hunt.

Costco’s massive warehouses are loaded with a wide range of products, from exclusive grocery items to apparel to home goods. And because Costco is always looking to refresh its inventory, you never know when you might stumble upon a new product that becomes a favorite.

Costco has room to experiment with new products, especially within its Kirkland brand. The Kirkland lineup has expanded through the years, and some of Costco’s top-selling products bear the Kirkland label.

One of the things that makes Kirkland unique is its competitive price point. But the Kirkland name isn’t just synonymous with affordability – it also screams quality.

Costco takes pride in the brand, so it makes sure to test products rigorously before putting them on the shelves. And one area of the store that really gets to showcase the Kirkland brand is Costco’s bakery.

Now, a new item has joined the bakery lineup. And it’s already getting rave reviews.

Costco’s bakery is a draw for members

Costco’s bakery is a popular section of the store for good reason.

For one thing, the selection is pretty impressive, encompassing everything from bread products to breakfast foods to celebratory cakes. In fact, Costco’s giant sheet cakes are often hailed as a top-value item thanks to their low price point and ability to feed a crowd.

Costco’s bakery recently underwent a major shift with the introduction of smaller Kirkland Signature muffins in new flavors. Members had complained that the old 12-count of jumbo muffins left them with too much flour and sugar to consume before they went bad. Costco listened and replaced those 12-counts with “normal” sized muffins in packages of eight.

Costco also recently introduced a new brown butter sugar cookie. And not long ago, Costco decided to supersize its classic chocolate chip cookie and serve it warm as a food court addition.

Costco’s latest bakery creation is an absolute delight

Costco is no stranger to the giant cheesecake. It offers a classic one during the year and a pumpkin one in the fall. But Costco’s latest cheesecake endeavor may be its most successful yet.

Costco recently introduced its Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake. And it looks like the perfect mega-dessert for spring.

Weighing in at roughly four-and-a-half pounds, this new creation features a graham cracker crust, a creamy cheesecake filling, a strawberry layer, and a streusel topping that’s reminiscent of the bakery’s famous pumpkin muffins.

Costco fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the new cheesecake, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Oh man that looks good,” one user wrote. “I am going tomorrow and if my Costco has it, it’s going home with me.”

“I want to eat this so bad,” another user commented.

Costco fans were also quick to point out that the new strawberry cheesecake looks like it will replace the tiramisu cheesecake that’s been gracing the bakery shelves all winter.

One thing fans did not seem particularly excited about, though, was the new cheesecake’s $22.99 price point. Some felt it was a little steep for Costco. But for those who can appreciate a dessert that eats like a meal, the new strawberry cheesecake may be worth checking out.

That said, anyone who wants this new cheesecake had better hurry. Costco has a tendency to rotate its bakery products seasonally, and it’s unclear how long this beauty will remain on the shelves.

In recent years, Costco has incorporated a lemon meringue cheesecake into its summertime lineup, so the strawberry version may end up being fairly short-lived.

Maurie Backman owns shares of Costco.