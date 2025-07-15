



There are some people who downright refuse to purchase a Costco membership.

The way they see it, why should they pay a fee just to enter a store where they’ll then, in turn, spend money?

It’s easy to understand that line of thinking. But the reality is that there’s a reason why so many people are willing to shell out $65 a year for a basic Gold Star Costco membership, or $135 a year for an Executive membership.

Costco goes out of its way to make sure its members are getting great value for their money. And it shows its appreciation for members in different ways.

Not only does Costco offer high-quality products, but its prices often can’t be beat.

And because Costco wants members to be satisfied with their purchases, it maintains one of the best return policies in all of retail, allowing customers to bring back almost any product at any time without getting hassled.

Costco steps up to offer Executive members extra value

Costco’s Executive membership costs twice as much as a basic membership. But there’s a reason so many customers are willing to upgrade.

With the Executive membership, Costco shoppers are able to score 2% back on their purchases. For frequent shoppers, that can result in a really nice payday at the end of the year.

In addition to cash back, Costco recently brought back a huge perk for Executive members. As of late June, most Costco locations now open their doors 30 minutes earlier for Executive members only.

If you’ve ever found yourself cursing under your breath in a Costco parking lot because you can’t find a spot, or waiting on a seemingly endless line to check out, then you know just how valuable it is to be able to get into the store 30 minutes early.

In fact, there’s a good chance that the reintroduction of this perk will prompt more people to upgrade their memberships.

Whether that then negates the value of having early store hours is yet to be seen.

Costco adds extra perk Executive members already love

Getting into Costco 30 minutes early might make it possible to beat the crowds. But it could also mean getting in before the free samples become available.

Another huge perk of shopping at Costco is getting to walk around the store snacking on various delights. Some members, in fact, specifically try to time their shopping trips to coincide with when the free samples are likely to be most abundant.

Now, Costco is sweetening the deal for Executive members even more.

Recently, a Costco member took to TikTok to show off the array of free samples that were available to Executive members during the store’s early hours.

Not only did Costco put out an impressive selection of baked goods, but it offered up generous serving sizes — half muffins in different flavors and large slices of Danish.

Not surprisingly, members were stoked.

“It’s the little things that go a long way,” one member said.

However, some members are not seeing this change hit their local stores — at least not yet.

But if you’re an Executive member, you may want to keep an eye out — and aim to get to the store as soon as it opens. While you’re at it, bring your appetite, in case there’s a tasty surprise waiting.

Maurie Backman owns shares of Costco.

