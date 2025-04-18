



After every boom comes a bust. Just ask anyone in the craft beer business.

There was a time when small-batch beers and craft breweries were all the rage. Every town, it seemed, had a signature brew.

But not every beer can have the nationwide success of a Lagunitas, Ballast Point Sculpin, or Brooklyn Lager, and craft breweries have been closing at a rapid pace for the last few years.

Craft breweries have suffered in the post-pandemic climate, facing higher interest rates and increased costs for labor and materials. Couple that with consumers who are dealing with economic challenges of their own, and you have a recipe for a downturn.

Plus, it seems beer is just not the adult beverage favored by most American adults anymore. Instead, consumers have switched their attention to canned cocktails, mocktails, and even non-alcoholic beer, which has exploded in popularity.

Costco’s collaboration with Deschutes has won over many beer snobs. Image source: Shutterstock

People are drinking less beer

In fact, a recent survey from the Beer Institute found that non-alcoholic beer continues to rise in popularity even as interest in the real stuff wanes. The poll found that 60% of “dry January” participants believe low- and no-alcohol beer helps them achieve their moderation goals, a 2% increase from last year’s survey.

The poll also revealed that even though beer consumption is down, consumption of non-alcoholic beer is on the rise.

Of course, the people who still love beer are always looking for a deal, which brings them to the beer and wine section at Costco. While beer and wine don’t often go on sale, there are deals to be found.

Costco and Deschutes are in cahoots

Costco is known for its $1.50 hot dog meal deals and $4.99 rotisserie chicken, but if you know where to look, there are plenty of other deals to be had.

Costco recently teamed up with one of the most award-winning craft breweries in the country — Deschutes — to offer their popular Prinz Crispy in fairly disguised packaging.

The red or white box has a simple “Lager” printed across the front, but if you look closely, you’ll see a Deschutes logo just below. The packaging also bears Costco’s own “Kirkland” logo.

The beer has a 4.5% ABV, fairly typical for a lager, but well below that of Deschutes’ most well-known beer, “Fresh Squeezed,” which has an ABV of 6.4%.

Redditors in a handful of beer communities are mixed on the beer.

@pullinahi says “Review: It is smooth, crisp with just a little bit of bite to it. Very easy drinking. I think Costco did a nice job with this, unlike the 48-pack of water the last time they put their name on beer.”

Another fan, @bkucb82, was more enthusiastic, saying, “It’s an amazing beer (from an amazing brewery), if you like the style. Took home a gold at GABF in 2023 for the style. It’s subtle, not a monster IPA or anything. But it’s great. And at a killer price to boot.”

On the other hand, @IdaDuck wrote, “I like beer more than I should, and that was the first time I just threw it away rather than finish it.”

Still, a 12-pack of the Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager is $13.99, a Costco-sized deal from a lauded brewery.

