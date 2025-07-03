



When you sign up for a Costco membership, you’re buying more than just access to a store that’s known for its ultra-competitive prices. You’re also getting access to a fantastic customer service experience.

Costco’s management team is well aware that there are plenty of retailers that don’t charge a membership fee just to walk in the door. For that reason, it makes customer service a priority.

Part of that is evident in Costco’s amazing return policy. Most items you buy at Costco can be brought back to the store for a full refund, no questions asked.

And believe it or not, you can even return partially eaten food to Costco if there’s something about it you just don’t like. All you need to do is return at least 50% of the opened product, and you’re generally eligible for a complete refund.

You can even get a refund on your Costco membership itself if you find that it’s not worth the money to you.

Exclusive products are a good reason to join Costco

Paying for a Costco membership doesn’t just give you an opportunity to save money on groceries. Another thing your membership buys is access to exclusive products not found at any other store.

A good number of Costco products are ones that are produced exclusively for the warehouse club giant. So while you might find similar items elsewhere, you might struggle to find the exact same products at a different chain.

Costco is also able to produce many exclusive items under its Kirkland label.

The Kirkland brand encompasses everything from household products to apparel to food. But it’s perhaps the latter category where it shines the most.

Fans of Costco know full well that Kirkland produces a wide array of delicious grocery products, from frozen meals to snacks to baked goods.

And if you want to be able to bring those products home, you need to pay your entry fee into Costco in the form of your annual membership renewal.

Costco’s latest bakery find is a huge hit

Costco’s bakery is often hailed as the shining star of those warehouse club stores. Each day, you’ll find a host of freshly produced products, from breads to cakes to breakfast foods like muffins and croissants.

Costco also likes to keep its bakery selection exciting and interesting. To this end, it often introduces new products, either on a seasonal or long-term basis, depending on how well they sell.

Recently, Costco added a Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf to its bakery lineup. And fans couldn’t be more excited.

The Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf isn’t actually a new product. It first made an appearance on Costco’s shelves in 2017 but failed to become a mainstay following its introduction.

That doesn’t mean members haven’t missed it, though. And now, fans of the cake (or those who have never tried it but think it sounds delicious) can snag a giant loaf at just $9.99 for an impressive 38 ounces of goodness.

If you’re someone who’s been missing Costco’s jumbo muffins assortment, the Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf could be a good breakfast substitute — that is, if you’re someone who has no qualms about consuming massive quantities of sugar during your first meal of the day.

Meanwhile, Costco fans took to Reddit to share their experience with the latest bakery offering, and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

“Literally cake covered in butter, cinnamon and sugar. Bomb. Don’t judge,” one user wrote.

“I bought it and I like it. They remind me of a churro cake or something,” said another.

“Didn’t last long in our house,” a third commented.

If you love the idea of a giant-sized buttery cake coated in sugary cinnamon goodness, you may want to act quickly. There’s no telling how long this beauty will remain available at Costco, so you may want to grab one before it’s too late.

On the other hand, based on fans’ initial reaction, the Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf has the makings of a product that could become popular enough to gain a spot in Costco’s permanent lineup.

