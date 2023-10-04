The Princess of Wales got crafty in a painting session as she attended a community centre in Bracknell this morning.

Kate, 41, looked ready for autumn in a £120 grey sweater vest from Samantha Cameron’s clothing line, Cefinn, and £130 ‘Martin’ trousers from Sézane in mottled grey, as she visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub which supports Ukrainian refugees – but she wasn’t afraid to roll up her crisp white sleeves and add her handprint to a canvas.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Princess places a rubber glove over her hand and covers it in paint, in order to add her print to a mural of a tree which contains painted handprints as leaves. In a touching detail, the handprints are in blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Her Royal Highness’s visit marks the hub’s first anniversary after it was set up in October 2022 by two women from Bracknell who wanted to help Ukrainians who were resettling in the UK.

‘Vsi Razom’ means ‘all together’ in Ukrainian, which gives an insight into the ethos of the hub and its desire to work together to help others.

The Princess of Wales looked smart in knitwear as she visited the Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, Bracknell, this morning

Elsewhere during the crafting session, the Princess got involved with making Ukrainian bow badges, which people wear on their chests, using yarn in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

As she took instructions from two women who make the ribbons regularly and put them up for sale, Kate looked fixated on the task at hand.

However, she wasn’t thrilled with the result of what she produced and joked: ‘I don’t think you’ll be able to sell this one!’

As part of her visit, the mother-of-three has taken part in helping with the day-to-day activities at the hub – which include packing donations of essential items into aid packages that will be sent back to Ukraine.

The Princess of Wales rolled up her sleeves on the visit to the community hub and contributed her handprint in paint to a canvas

Wearing a Ukrainian ribbon on her chest as she left the hub, the Princess of Wales carried a stunning posy of flowers

Kate’s bouquet contained yellow and blue flowers to represent the colours in the Ukrainian flag, plus a touch of eucalyptus

As she left the Vsi Razom Community Hub, Kate smiled while carrying her flowers

The Princess of Wales posed with a Ukrainian mother and her son during her visit to the hub

During her visit, Kate heard from Ukrainian families now living in the UK who have been displaced by the war in their home country

After trying her hand at making bow badges using ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, Kate proudly displayed one on her chest

During a crafting session where she learnt how to make the bows, the Princess of Wales didn’t think much of her creation – but it turned out pretty well

Elsewhere in her visit, the Princess of Wales met with volunteers who pack aid boxes which are sent to people stull living in Ukraine

As she placed items into boxes, the Princess of Wales asked if there was a method to the packing – and was advised to put heavy items in the bottom

The packages include things like non-perishable food and clothing.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English, the Princess got stuck in with packing the boxes and placed a Pot Noodle into one package.

She asked a staff member: ‘Is there a technique?’

A volunteer then informed her that she needed to put the heaviest and sturdiest items at the bottom of each box while she nodded along and took his advice.

Other staff members took the opportunity to explain the types of packages the community hub puts together for people still living in Ukraine.

She also heard from Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Bracknell Forest in the last year, and who have been helped by the charity, to learn about their stories of displacement since Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded.

Elsewhere, Kate met with volunteers for the service, who are working hard every day to provide support and entertainment for the people using the hub – including arts and crafts sessions for local children.

The hub also employs a psychologist who works with Ukrainian refugees to provide mental health support as they integrate in the UK.

With mental health awareness and support a huge passion of the Waleses, Kate met the psychologist to discuss how the support is being provided.

Kate gets crafty! The mother-of-three joined an arts and crafts session run by the hub for Ukrainian children

Kate helped the tot, who was regal in a shining tiara, create an artistic masterpiece in the arts and crafts session

The Princess of Wales appeared to be helping the little girl create a collage during the session at the community hub

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet moment with another little princess during her visit to the arts and crafts centre

Princess Kate chatted to a sweet schoolgirl who wore a blue and yellow bow in her hair and had a painting for the royal

The sweet little girl looked a little bashful as she met the real-life princess, but Kate proved once again she has a natural affinity with children

The Princess opted to wear her thick brunette locks in loose curls hanging down her shoulders for the visit

The Princess’s visit saw her meet several refugees, plus volunteers who work with the hub to support Ukrainians in the UK

Kate chose a white and grey outfit to visit the community hub in Bracknell today, opting for a £120 knitted vest from Cefinn

The Princess, 41, wore her thick brunette locks in loose curls and opted for her signature pearled hoops

Since the conflict in Ukraine began, The Prince and Princess of Wales have carried out a number of visits to highlight the plight of people in Ukraine and the generous support that communities and organisations across the UK have offered in response.

In addition, last November, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales convened a virtual roundtable meeting to provide advice and share best practice to help support the First Lady of Ukraine’s mental health strategy, which is addressing the impact the ongoing conflict is having upon the mental wellbeing of Ukrainians.

Today’s visit to the hub is a solo trip for Kate, after she and William travelled to Cardiff on Tuesday to meet with Windrush elders in a celebration of Black History month.

The visit marked the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush on UK shores, and the Prince and Princess met with members of a community group in the Welsh capital to hear about how the Windrush generation shaped society.

During the visit, the competitive couple each picked team members to go head-to-head in a doubles game of table tennis.

Upon arrival at the Grange Pavilion in Grangetown suburb of the Welsh capital the royal couple met schoolchildren who were keen to meet a real-life Prince and Princess.

Their royal highnesses shook hands with the young royal fans, while also giving some pupils a little fist-bump or a high five.

As they said hello to the young fans, who were waving flags from Wales and other nations around the world, Prince William seemed mesmerised by a young pupil’s headband which featured two pink pom poms.