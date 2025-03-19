This appeal follows the release of a report by the Cotton Campaign’s frontline partner, Uzbek Forum for Human Rights, which highlights financial difficulties faced by farmers in Uzbekistan and the persistence of forced labour risks due to government control over the cotton harvest.

According to the report titled, “There Is A Lot Of Cotton, But No One To Pick It,” farmers are struggling to pay competitive wages for voluntary cotton picking due to economic pressures and government interference.

The report indicates that although systemic state-imposed forced labour was previously abolished, coercive practices continue within the cotton production system. Midway through the 2024 harvest, the government reduced the price that cotton companies were required to pay farmers for their crops, disregarding the existing contracts between farmers and the companies.

Allison Gill, legal director at Global Labor Justice, which hosts the Cotton Campaign, stated: “In the three years since Uzbekistan ended the use of systemic forced labour in the annual cotton harvest, forced labour and other labour rights risks still remain. Further reforms to guarantee freedom of association for farmers and workers are critical to protect the progress made so far, eliminate remaining forced labour risks, and move towards a truly sustainable industry. Such reforms will help to attract responsible sourcing, which in turn will further sustainable economic growth.”

Despite privatisation efforts, the Uzbekistan government maintains a significant influence over farmers by enforcing cotton production plans. Local officials, under pressure from higher authorities, have been found using coercion to meet quotas or extorting money for hiring replacement pickers.

While initial media coverage of these incidents led to official statements prohibiting forced labour and a subsequent decrease in reported cases, issues persist.

As per Cotton Campaign, farmers’ economic conditions have deteriorated in 2024, further limiting their ability to attract voluntary labour. The Ministry of Agriculture imposed new agreements that lowered the price paid to farmers without consultation.

Although subsidies were introduced to offset income loss, many farmers found them inadequate.

Reports of local authorities pressuring farmers to accept reduced prices emerged, with some facing threats of non-acceptance of their cotton or loan denials if they did not comply.

The government’s intervention appeared as a response to concerns from cotton companies about global price volatility affecting their profitability. This move contradicted advancements made in December 2023 when a Presidential Decree granted farmers more autonomy in negotiating prices through futures contracts with cotton companies.