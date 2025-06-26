More cougar sightings in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region have led to trail closures in the resort municipality of Whistler and in the Garibaldi Lake area.

After a cougar sighting went viral a little under two weeks ago, leading the popular Rubble Creek trail near Garibaldi Lake to be closed, sightings of aggressive cougars have been reported in the Whistler ski resort itself.

The sightings, which happened on Thursday and Friday, have led to the closures of the Ascent hiking trail and all biking trails on Blackcomb Mountain until further notice.

The Singing Pass trail area of Garibaldi Park in Whistler was also closed Wednesday evening due to the aggressive cougars.

“The latest report follows multiple incidents over the last several weeks of two cougars acting aggressively in the Whistler area, including chasing, stalking and being in close proximity to mountain bikers and hikers,” the B.C. Conservation Officer Services said Wednesday in a statement.

“[Conservation officers] are continuing to monitor and assess cougar activity and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety.”

Adam Mercer, the senior manager of the Ski Patrol at Whistler Blackcomb resort, said it wasn’t unusual for tourists to encounter black bears, marmots and other wildlife while out hiking or biking on the trails.

“I’ve been here for decades, and we do see cougars transit the area,” he said. “And so I wouldn’t say it’s unusual, but it’s not as common as the bear encounters.”

A sign warning of a cougar in the Whistler, B.C., area on June 24, 2025. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Cougars being sighted on a regular basis is rare, according to Julie Thomas, a PhD student at the University of Northern B.C. who studies cougar ecology.

“The cougars are certainly there, but they’re incredibly elusive and shy around people,” she said.

Thomas said she has a few theories on why people are seeing more cougars in the Sea-to-Sky region, including human encroachment into the predators’ natural habitats.

Tourists at the Whistler ski resort are more used to seeing marmots, like these ones, or black bears, according to Adam Mercer with the Whistler Ski Patrol. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

She also says the cougars may be young and still trying to establish new territory for themselves, and they could still be figuring out what is prey and what isn’t.

“They might have these kinds of brief altercations with people … where they’re kind of just investigating humans,” she said.

“The other possibility is that the cougar… is sick or starving or injured,” she added.

Conservation officers are asking people to travel in groups while out in the backcountry to be safe, and carry bear spray if possible.

They also say that people shouldn’t make sudden movements if they encounter a cougar, and they should make themselves loud and back away slowly if they see one.

In the event of an attack, people are advised to fight back by focusing on the cougar’s face and eyes.

“Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons,” the officers’ statement reads. “You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat and are not prey.”