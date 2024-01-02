Allu Arjun’s Pushpa created quite a stir among the audience with its massive release in 2021. The film came out as the most successful film of the year in India and received positive reviews from the audience. The actors received praise for their impeccable skills and fans cannot wait to watch what happens next in the film series. As all eyes are now on Pushpa 2, it is also expected to break the Book My Show record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

The ticket booking platform Book My Show introduced a feature last year in which users could track the ticket-selling trend of each movie on an hourly basis. This feature has helped cinephiles understand the box office trend of movies. It also helps in creating a fair competition between films that release on the same day. As Jawan has the highest score so far, Prabhas’ Salaar was expected to surpass it. However, now only Pushpa 2 is expected to do so, keeping the buzz around it.

Jawan Book My Show record

Jawan has sold the most number of tickets per hour on Book My Show. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s record is 86,000 tickets per hour. The second place is taken by Ranbir Kapoor’s latest action drama, Animal, with 84,000 tickets per hour. So far, no other movie has broken Jawan’s record. Not even SRK’s latest film, Dunki.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The first installment in the film series ended on a cliffhanger. Even the lead antagonist, played by Fahadh Faasil, was not entirely defeated in the first flick. As per 123telugu.com, the movie has the potential to surpass the record set by Jawan. If it does, it will surely mint a whopping amount at the box office.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli. Sukumar is helming the film, while Mythri Movie Makers is producing it. Pushpa 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.