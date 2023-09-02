The future of Mini production in Britain is set to be saved with a landmark deal to build a new generation of electric cars – securing thousands of jobs beyond 2030.

Parent company BMW is expected to make the announcement within weeks, ending months of uncertainty over the fate of the Oxford factory.

It will be hailed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a vote of confidence in the UK car sector. Any revamp at the Cowley factory, which has 2,000 workers, for new generation electric car production is likely to cost hundreds of millions. It is also likely to receive hefty taxpayer subsidies.

The electric Cooper hatchback is currently manufactured in China in a joint venture with carmaker Great Wall, while the Countryman is built at parent company BMW’s ‘green’ plant in Leipzig, Germany – making it the first German-made Mini.

BMW makes around 40,000 electric Minis annually in Oxford but production is set to end this year. Now bosses have hinted a deal is close to secure production there beyond 2030.

So important is the issue for BMW that it is understood chief executive Oliver Zipse will make the announcement, possibly in Oxford, alongside Mr Sunak.

Pressed at the launch of two new all-electric Minis in Munich, BMW’s Stefanie Wurst said that like Rolls-Royces, the cars ‘must be built in Britain’.

Speaking to the Mail, she added: ‘Mini in the UK is regarded as your baby. Oxford is at the heart and soul of our brand.

‘It feels as if you have handed over your child for someone else to care for. We will take care of it. Mini is special to Britain. It is precious.’

The new all-electric electric Mini Cooper and the new enlarged Mini Countryman were unveiled on the eve of Germany’s international motor show in Munich.

It is thought these two vehicles will be built in Oxford.

The EV Mini Cooper is available in two options, E and SE, and is priced from £30,000 and has a range of up to 250 miles.

The new electric Mini Countryman SUV, priced from £41,500, has a range of 287 miles. It will be on sale from February.