US threatens 50-percent tariffs unless Bolsonaro’s prosecution is dropped.

There’s deepening conflict between the United States and Brazil over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

US President Donald Trump threatened 50-percent tariffs – “unacceptable blackmail”, says Brazil’s President Lula da Silva.

So what’s next? And who stands to win or lose?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Graziella Testa – Professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation

Vinicius Rodrigues Vieira – Professor at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation

Michael Shifter – Senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue