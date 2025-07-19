US threatens 50-percent tariffs unless Bolsonaro’s prosecution is dropped.
There’s deepening conflict between the United States and Brazil over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro.
US President Donald Trump threatened 50-percent tariffs – “unacceptable blackmail”, says Brazil’s President Lula da Silva.
So what’s next? And who stands to win or lose?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Graziella Testa – Professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation
Vinicius Rodrigues Vieira – Professor at the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation
Michael Shifter – Senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue