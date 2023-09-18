Dogecoin (DOGE) has found itself caught in a tug-of-war between buying pressures and bearish sentiment, leaving investors and enthusiasts wondering about the coin’s future direction.

A sudden dip in DOGE’s price sent shockwaves through the market, breaking a pivotal support trendline that had historically bolstered the coin’s recovery phases. This breach raised concerns of a continued decline, but recent developments suggest that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency may be gearing up for a fresh rally.

One glimmer of hope for DOGE came in the form of newfound support at the $0.06 price level. This development, combined with the broader market’s bullish sentiment, contributed to a modest recovery earlier today.

However, it’s important to note that the price has since experienced some corrections, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency space. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.061802 on CoinGecko, reflecting a 1.0% decline in the past 24 hours and a 0.6% loss over the past week.

DOGE’s Bearish Threat Looms

Despite the recent positive movement, DOGE remains vulnerable to potential bearish pressures. If bears manage to establish dominance around the overhead trendline, particularly at the $0.064 price level, the meme coin may face renewed selling pressure. In such a scenario, a decline of 10-12% could be on the horizon, potentially pushing DOGE prices toward the $0.057 region.

DOGE market cap currently at $8.7 billion on the daily chart: TradingView.com

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events over the weekend, Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the state of the Dogecoin community. Responding to a user’s lament about the decline in community engagement, Markus did not hold back.

He declared the Dogecoin community as “dead” for over a year, placing blame on its most active members for creating unnecessary drama rather than fostering a positive environment.

I’ve observed a decline in the Dogecoin community recently. It appears that many are prioritizing ad revenue over engaging with our own community. It’s disheartening to see making $10-15 become more important than nurturing the community. 😢 — Tyler Milgate (@MilgateTyler) September 14, 2023

DOGE Continues To Shine

While Markus’s words may seem harsh, they carry an air of irony. Dogecoin, with its iconic Shiba Inu mascot, remains a beloved figure in the meme-cryptocurrency landscape, transcending traditional expectations for digital assets. This ironic twist adds an element of intrigue to the ongoing Dogecoin narrative, as enthusiasts and traders eagerly await the next chapter in this rollercoaster journey.

Dogecoin’s recent price fluctuations, combined with the candid remarks of its creator, have ignited speculation about the cryptocurrency’s future trajectory. As DOGE navigates the ups and downs of the crypto market, one thing remains certain: the world will continue to watch this meme coin with a mix of fascination and amusement. Whether it’s a fresh rally or more turbulence on the horizon, Dogecoin enthusiasts are always in for a wild ride.

