England captain Harry Kane scored and provided an assist on his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich. Kane’s strike gave Bayern a 2-0 lead after he set up Leroy Sané for the opener in the fourth minute, with the reigning champions eventually winning 4-0. “There’s been a lot of buildup, there’s been a lot of talk over the last weeks,” said Kane. “I just couldn’t wait to get out there and get on the pitch, so really happy with the start … Four goals, and a clean sheet – couldn’t have asked for a better evening.”