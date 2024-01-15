Assess The Impact Of Your Courses

You worked hard to create your course, but how do you know it was effective? In this session, you’ll learn the difference between assessment and evaluation, and techniques to measure what matters in learner abilities and course effectiveness. We’ll examine what the research says about making learning transferrable and ways to let the learners authentically show what they know. You’ll also learn how to determine if the course met its intended goal and how to represent your data to your stakeholders as Return On Investment (ROI) or Return On Expectations (ROE).

In this session, you will learn:

The difference between assessment and evaluation

How to define the target goal so you know what you’re aiming for

How to create authentic assessments so learners can show what they know

Join us for the Countdown to Learning & HR Tech Webinar on Wednesday, January 24 at 10:00 AM PT, and uncover the essential questions to ask during evaluations, extracting the data you need to assess the impact of your courses effectively.

