Announced earlier this year and releasing about four days shy of its promised Summer release window (the first day of Fall was September 23), Counter-Strike 2 is now suddenly available on Steam. You can check out the game’s launch trailer below.

The game has been playable in limited test form for some time, and rumors were swirling that the game would release soon, but it is still a surprise to see the game suddenly available on Steam. It has taken over Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s spot on Steam and functions as an update to that game.

Below you will find some details from a press release for the game’s official release.

Built on the Source 2 engine, Counter-Strike 2 is modernized with realistic physically-based rendering, state of the art networking, and upgraded Community Workshop tools. In addition to the classic objective-focused gameplay that Counter-Strike pioneered in 1999, Counter-Strike 2 features:

All-new CS Ratings with the updated Premier mode

Global and Regional leaderboards

Upgraded and overhauled maps

Game-changing dynamic smoke grenades

Tick-rate-independent gameplay

Redesigned visual effects and audio

All items from CS:GO moving forward to CS2

For more on Counter-Strike 2, you can visit Valve’s blog post about the game.